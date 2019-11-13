Intelsat slides amid new C-band pressures

Intelsat (NYSE:I) has fallen 28.9% today in the wake of new worries about the proposal it's advancing for midband satellite spectrum monetization.
Yesterday, JPMorgan downgraded the company to Neutral saying that the C-band plan is looking "more complicated" than it did just weeks ago.
And a Politico interview with Sen. John Kennedy (who oversees FCC funding) notes that he is threatening to subpoena FCC staffers, saying he thinks the agency is stalling him.
Kennedy has gone on record saying he supports a public auction for C-band airwaves, in contrast to the private auction supported by members of the C-Band Alliance (including SES (SGBAF -25.9%)).
