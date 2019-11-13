Intelsat slides amid new C-band pressures

Intelsat (NYSE:I) has fallen 28.9% today in the wake of new worries about the proposal it's advancing for midband satellite spectrum monetization.

Yesterday, JPMorgan downgraded the company to Neutral saying that the C-band plan is looking "more complicated" than it did just weeks ago.

And a Politico interview with Sen. John Kennedy (who oversees FCC funding) notes that he is threatening to subpoena FCC staffers, saying he thinks the agency is stalling him.