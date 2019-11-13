Netflix braces for Disney+ impact

Nov. 13, 2019 12:59 PM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Blowout streaming subscriber numbers for Disney+ after just one day has Wedbush analyst Dan Ives considering the ramification for Netflix NFLX.
  • Ives' breakdown: "With content being king and Netflix the clear leader in streaming with ~160 million subs worldwide, the goal of Disney and Apple is clearly shaking this leadership position as we continue to believe that 10%+ of Netflix's installed base could be disrupted/higher churn by these two stalwarts entering the streaming landscape. The streaming landscape is going to also get a lot more crowded over the next 6 months with Peacock, the content rich NBCUniversal unit set to launch in April 2020 and AT&T unveiling its horse in the streaming race HBO Max slated for a May 2020 launch with higher price points ($14.99) and the Friends franchise already in tow. This does not include entrenched competitors such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu among others already with a major presence among consumers with this cord cutting phenomenon showing no signs of slowing down."
  • Netflix bulls have been pointing out that the streamer has a game plan in hand for the new onslaught of competition.
  • As for share price, Netflix has given back a good chunk of its early 2019 gains, but is still up 7.5% YTD.
