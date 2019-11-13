De Beers diamond sales jump 31% in latest cycle

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says its majority-owned De Beers Group sold $390M of rough diamonds in its ninth sales cycle of the year, the most since June and 31% higher than the $297M sold in the previous cycle.

Still, it was the first time De Beers has sold less than $400M at its November sight since at least 2016.

With buyers growing more frustrated with the cost of rough diamonds as the price of polished gems slumps, De Beers has cut prices across the board by ~5% and is offering more flexibility to its customers, allowing them to reject some purchases.

"The price cut was the big story of the November sight," which boosted trade in the secondary market and made the cheapest diamonds profitable for the first time "in a long while," according to David Harari, co-founder of diamond trading platform Bluedax.