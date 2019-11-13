FDA warns Mylan over quality issues at India site

Nov. 13, 2019
  • The FDA has sent a Warning Letter to Mylan N.V. (MYL -1.1%) concerning "significant deviations" from good manufacturing practice for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) at its Unit 8 facility in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, India.
  • An on-site inspection from May 27 - June 5 found the following deficiencies:
  • Failure to adequately maintain written procedures for the receipt, identification, testing and handling of raw materials (cited NDMA and NDEA contamination of valsartan).
  • Failure to clean equipment and utensils to prevent contamination or carry-over of a material that could affect the quality of the API.
  • The company has 15 working days to submit a response to the letter including its plan to promptly address the deviations. Failure to do so could put future FDA approvals at risk.
