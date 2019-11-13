Brazil to further examine Disney/Fox asset deal

Brazil's antitrust regulator has said it will do a further review in its country of Disney's (DIS +4.4%) purchase of media assets from Fox (FOX +0.4%, FOXA +0.6%), Bloomberg reports.
The regulator, CADE, notes that a condition it had for approving the deal was the sale of the Fox Sports pay TV channel.
That sale wasn't completed by the deadline it set -- so the decision will have to be reviewed, CADE says, noting that's the best way to address concerns about market concentration.
Now read: Fox Corporation Is One Of The Best Undervalued Long-Term Plays In This Shifting Media Landscape »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on FOX