First Cobalt seeks government support for Canadian refinery restart

First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF +4% ) is in advanced talks with Ontario's provincial government to finance the $37.5M needed to restart its idled cobalt refinery, President and CEO Trent Mell tells Reuters.

The plant would be North America's only producer of refined cobalt for the electric vehicle market and reduce dependence of U.S. end-users on China, where most of the world's cobalt refining capacity is located.

Mell also says First Cobalt has tapped Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to find potential partners for the project, although the talks are at an early stage.

"Everything is on the table for us right now," Mell said in the interview.

The company has said it will decide whether to restart the plant in Q1 2020.