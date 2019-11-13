Store Capital closes $508M securitization

Store Capital (STOR +1.6% ) issues $508M of long-term fixed-rate notes, including its first 15-year structured note issuance that locks in cost of borrowings for that term and diversifies its funding sources.

Of the issued amount, $321.9M represents new incremental term borrowings and the rest applied to prepay two prior Master Funding note classes.

The notes were issued in four classes in a private placement to institutional buyers, which includes $326M of AAA-rated debt. The weighted average interest cost of the notes was 3.71%, comprised of 3.00% on 7-year notes and 3.95% on 15-year notes.

The two prepaid Master Funding note classes bore an average interest rate of 4.22%, providing Store with and annual interest rate savings of $900,000.

The debt issuance extends the weighted average life of Store's term borrowings to 7.2 years from 5.9 years.