Dolby Laboratories Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.55M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.