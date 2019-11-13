NICE-Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
- NICE-Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.19M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, nice has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.