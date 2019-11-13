Kulicke and Soffa Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-73.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.1M (-24.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.