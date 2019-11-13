International Game Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IGT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.