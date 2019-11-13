Fortuna Silver Mines Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FSM has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.