Adyen adds card issuing offering

Adyen (ADYEN) launches card issuing, which enables clients to provide virtual card and/or physical card to their customers.

Cards issued by Adyen can be used online, in-app, in-store, and can be integrated into mobile wallets.

"It combines issuing and acquiring in a way that helps them create new and better experiences for their customers," said Adyen co-founder and CEO Pieter van der Does. "They can offer cards to their customers without needing to go to a third party, eliminating yet another step for them."