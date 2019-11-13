Ideaya Bio up 44% on advancement of lead candidate

Thinly traded micro cap IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA +44.1% ) is up on a 4x surge volume, albeit on turnover of only 163K shares, following its Q3 report. Highlights:

Net loss: ($11.0M); loss/share: ($0.54).

Quick assets at quarter-end: $109.4M.

Key future milestones: U.S. marketing application for lead drug IDE196 for metastatic uveal melanoma could be filed as early as Q4 2021. Interim results from a Phase 1/2 basket study expected in Q2/Q3 2020. Data from the Phase 2 portion may be sufficient to support an application for accelerated approval.

IND for MAT2A inhibitor in H2 2020.

