Opportun Financial advances 5.3% as Q3 beats expectations

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) gains 5.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS, on a fair value pro forma basis, of 64 cents beat the estimate of 44 cents, marking its first quarterly earnings report since the company's IPO on Sept. 25.

Q3 FVPF adjusted net income of $15.3M increased from $2.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 FBPF total revenue of $153.6M rose 22% Y/Y.

Sees Q4 FVPF adjusted EPS of 61 cents-65 cents vs. consensus estimate of 63 cents and FVPF revenue of $163M-$164M vs. consensus of $163.8M.

Q3 loan originations rose 19% Y/y to $543.5M during the quarter; net charge-off rate was 8.1% vs. 6.9% a year earlier and better than management expected.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterates his buy rating on the stock and boosts his price target to $22 from $19.

Palmer sees the company's "unique technology platform" delivering a "compelling combination of robust loan growth and relatively low net charge-off rates that should drive increasingly profitability and share price appreciation."

