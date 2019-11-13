Albemarle cut to Sell at Citi, latest in string of downgrades

Albemarle (ALB -0.6% ) is set for a fourth straight daily decline after Citigroup downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $58 price target, down from $62.

Citi's P.J. Juvekar sees elevated inventory in lithium with ~30 kt of surplus carbonate inventory in China, and destocking could take another six months or more given "weak" sales of new electric vehicles in China on the June subsidy cut and the possibility of another subsidy cut in 2020.

The analyst believes ALB "is feeling contract price pressure" after his lithium industry contacts "show no improvement in sight."

A new analysis from Canaccord shows the lithium industry has entered its first major downturn, with global supply exceeding demand by ~5%.

Lithium producing peers FMC (FMC -2.3% ), Livent (LTHM -5.1% ) and SQM (SQM -4.7% ) also are lower.

ALB also was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital yesterday and cut to Underweight from Neutral at J.P. Morgan on Nov. 8.

ALB's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.