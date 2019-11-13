Allegiant Travel posts favorable profit guidance

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)
  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT +2.9%) issues a guidance update today ahead of an investor day presentation in Las Vegas.
  • Allegiant expects 2020 EPS of $16.50 to $19.00 vs. $16.03 consensus.
  • Capacity is seen rising 10% to 12% next year.
  • "We expect to hear more about ALGT’s operational improvements from the new fleet, planned growth the next several years, initiatives around driving customer loyalty and an update on the Sunseeker development," previews Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
  • BAML has a Buy rating on ALGT and price objective of $166.
