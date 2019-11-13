Credit Suisse defends Advance Auto Parts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) have clawed back 1.35% today after a sharp post-earnings decline yesterday.

Credit Suisse thinks investors should look beyond the comparable sales miss. "It's hard not to be disappointed; we entered the year thinking comps 1.0-2.5% would be conservative given all of the initiatives and rising prices, then the outlook was lowered to 1.0-2.0% in Q2, now 1.0-1.5%, with the gap vs. peers seemingly widening again. But, there are some signs of progress, past the headline, and some incremental opportunities over the NTM and easy comparisons. We also believe trends early in Q4 have been favorable," reads the firm's update.

CS keeps an Outperform rating on Advance Auto Parts