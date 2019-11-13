Auto loans, mortgages drive Q3 household debt higher

Total U.S. household debt increased 0.7% to $13.95T in Q3, up $1.3T higher, in nominal terms, than the previous peak of $12.68T in Q3 2018, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

The largest component of household debt, mortgage balances, increased by $31B in Q3 to $9.44T; balances on home equity lines of credit, which have been falling since 2009, declined by $3B this quarter, bringing the total outstanding balance to $396B.

Auto loan originations remained high in Q3 at $159B, a small increase from Q2 2019; mortgage orginations, which include mortgage refinancing, stood at $528B vs. $445B a year earlier.

Credit standards tightened slightly, with median credit score of newly originating mortgage borrowers rising to 765, a six-point increase vs. Q2; median credit score for new auto loan originations increased to 711, an 8 points higher than in Q2.