Skyworks downgraded on valuation, lifted on estimates

Canaccord Genuity downgrades Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -0.5% ) from Buy to Hold and raises the target from $82 to $102. The action follows yesterday's Q4 beats and upside Q1 earnings view.

The firm cites the current valuation for the downgrade and new FY21 estimates for the target boost.

Analyst Michael Walkley: "We believe Skyworks is well positioned to grow faster than the broader semi market for the next several years due to more complex smartphone mix among Chinese OEMs requiring integrated RF solutions, growing IoT opportunities, and the ramping 5G market opportunities."