Caterpillar worldwide sales growth slowest since 2017

Add the political problems in Chile and other parts of Latin America to Caterpillar's (CAT -1.3% ) troubles, after the company reported its three-month rolling sales growth in the region slowed to 4% in October, matching January data that was the weakest since mid-2017.

Latin America accounted for ~9% of CAT's revenue in 2018, according to Bloomberg, and weakness in the region accelerated the slowdown in the company's worldwide sales growth to 3%, the worst since April 2017.

Other three-month rolling sales data shows global resource industries rising 7%, construction industries gaining just 2%, and energy and transportation retail sales declining 4%.