The start of the second state-level trial related to certain companies' role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, slated to begin on January 20, 2020, in New York has been extended to March 20, 2020 according to Susquehanna International Group. The move, if confirmed, is surprising since the start date was moved up two months to January 20 last week.

The case against privately held Purdue Pharma, maker of Oxycontin (oxycodone), is being conducted separately through U.S. Bankruptcy Court.