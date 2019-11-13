SSR Mining upped at B. Riley on higher metal sales and prices, falling costs

SSR Mining (SSRM +2.3% ) moves higher as B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $23 price target, raised from $16.70 on 6x 2021 EBITDA of $372M.

Utilizing the miner's production and cost guidance, B. Riley's Adam Graf forecasts strong Y/Y EBITDA growth from higher metal sales and prices in conjunction with falling unit costs in 2020-22.

Graf says his model indicates that while SSR's performance from the Puna and Seabee operations should continue to yield attractive free cash flows, its performance from Marigold over the next three years should see accelerated production, EBITDA and free cash flow.

Expectations are based on current gold prices, but lower gold prices or revisions to mine plan would threaten the thesis, Graf says.

SSRM's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.