SMB-Winning awarded tender worth $14B to develop Simandou iron mine blocks

Consortium of Guinea’s Societe Miniere de Boke and Singapore based Winning, won a tender to develop blocks 1 and 2 of Simandou iron ore project, edging out Australia’s Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF -3.6% ) in a $14B deal.

The mine holds over 2B tonnes of high-grade ore, but the development had been held-up by legal disputes and high costs, as Guinea’s government required developers to build a 650 km railway and deepwater port, resulting in steep cost of that infrastructure had deterred miners

SMB-Winning put $14B, while Fortescue offered $9B but did not formally promise to build the railway.

