JPMorgan Chase formulates its own version of CRT on mortgages

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM -0.6% ) last month took a page from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by creating its own version credit risk transfers for mortgage debt, Bloomberg reports.

And though a small deal, it could have big implications if it passes regulatory scrutiny.

JPMorgan shifted a portion of credit risk on ~$750M of mortgages in a CRT transaction that's "a hybrid of both mortgages and unsecured corporate credit risk," Amherst Pierpont Managing Director Chris Helwig told Bloomberg.

The principal and interest payments are unsecured general obligations of the bank itself, opening investors to counterparty risk; investors also need to be compensated for liquidity risk because the deal may collapse if it doesn't get cleared by regulators, Helwig said.

JPMorgan is transferring the first 8% of losses, about twice the average in Freddie and Fannie CRT deals. And though the underlying mortgages aren't "qualified mortgages", they'll still be high-quality loans, with an average size of $775K, high credit scores, about four years of seasoning, and low loan-to-values ratios.

If the CRT deals are allowed, this could lead to banks selling credit risk, or a portion of it, from a pool of loans, allowing it to lower any capital buffer that's required to be held against it, according to Mark Fontanilla, whose self-named company created the CRTx Credit Risk Transfer Return Tracking Index.