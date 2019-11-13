More on Caledonia mixed Q3 earnings

Caledonia Mining (CMCL +1% ) says its Q3 earnings were positively impacted on by significant currency devaluations

The company's Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, produced 13,646 ounces of gold, +7.3% sequentially, however on Y/Y basis, production was slightly lower; remains on track to produce between 50,000 oz and 53,000 oz for the year.

Achieved a higher average milled grade at 3.19 g/t gold, compared with a grade of 3.11 g/t achieved in Q2.

Expects Blanket mine to deliver 75,000 oz/y by 2021 and 80,000 oz/y by 2022.

Previously: Caledonia Mining reports Q3 results (Nov. 13)