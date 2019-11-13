Tight labor market hits Sunrun's full-year growth target

Sunrun (RUN -4.9% ) slides to its lowest levels in nine months after Q3 earnings and revenues came in ahead of estimates, but points to trouble hiring enough people to sell and install solar panels, leading to lower than expected growth in its customer base.

RUN says it delivered 107 MW in Q3, up 7% from the same quarter last year, to meet the low end of guidance.

"We have some labor shortages that came from us trying to make some changes in our installation efficiency," CEO Lynn Jurich says. "The near-term megawatt installation growth is lagging sales, but we believe we'll be able to address it over the next couple of quarters."

RUN remains the clear market leader among U.S. residential solar companies, but it faces pressure to meet its goal of increasing deployments by at least 16% in 2019.

Hitting the target would require moving 137 MW during Q4, more than the company has ever accomplished; instead, RUN is guiding for 115-118 MW in the quarter.