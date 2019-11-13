New Jersey studies creating a state bank
Nov. 13, 2019 4:06 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy takes the first step to potentially create a state bank by signing an executive order to form a panel tasked with developing an implementation plan for a public bank within one year.
- “This board will conduct the research necessary to determine the path forward for a public bank designed to provide access to capital that will allow us to improve our infrastructure, revitalize our communities, to assist small businesses, and provide residents with access to higher education loan financing,” said New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.
- North Dakota is the only U.S. state that permits such a financial institution, whose risk is borne by taxpayers, Bloomberg News says.