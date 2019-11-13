Cisco -4.7% as Q2 forecast disappoints
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has dipped 4.7% postmarket after its fiscal Q1 report -- generally in line with expectations but sporting downside guidance for the current quarter.
- Revenues ticked up marginally to $13.2B, and non-GAAP EPS rose by 12% (normalized to reflect the SPVSS divestiture).
- It's a "solid quarter against a challenging macro environment," says CEO/Chairman Chuck Robbins.
- But for Q2, it's forecasting revenues to drop 3-5% Y/Y, with EPS estimated at $0.75-$0.77 (light of consensus for $0.79).
- Gross margin in Q1 was 64.3% (65.9% non-GAAP). Net income fell 18% on a GAAP basis, to $2.9B.
- Revenue breakout: Product, $9.88B (flat); Service, $3.28B (up 3.1%).
- It expects Q2 gross margin of 64.5%-65.5% and operating margin of 32.5%-33.5%.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
