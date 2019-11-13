Severity of African swine fever could add to ADM earnings, CFO says

China's African swine fever outbreak is far more severe than expected and the full impact of the disease on animal feed producers has yet to be realized, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -1% ) CFO Ray Young says.

The disease has reduced China's hog herd by as much as half since August 2018 and has raised margins for processing soybeans into animal feed, Young told the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference.

The disease's spread in China, the world's top pork consumer, has redrawn global food supply chains and reduced Chinese imports of raw soybeans, but ADM is expected to benefit as other countries expand livestock production to feed China, which raises demand for ADM's feed ingredients such as soymeal.

"Probably on a marginal basis, there's been some positive impact [to ADM], but the overall impact, we probably haven't felt yet in terms of overall crush margins," Young said, adding the positive impact could add to the $500M-$600M in incremental pre-tax earnings improvements the company has forecast for 2020.