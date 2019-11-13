NetApp reports revenue miss, inline outlook
Nov. 13, 2019 4:16 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)NTAPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) -0.9% reports mixed Q2 results that beat on earnings but missed on revenue with sales down 10% Y/Y. The inline Q3 outlook has revenue of $1.39-1.54B and $1.14-1.22 EPS.
- The FY outlook sees revenue down 8% Y/Y compared to the prior 5-10% drop and matching the consensus. Gross margin is expected from 67-68% (was: 66-67%) and operating margin from 21-22% (was: 19-22%).
- Revenue breakdown: Product, $771M (consensus: $780.1M); Software/maintenance, $254M (consensus: $253.9M); Services, $346M (consensus: $349.8M).
- Q2 All-flash array annualized net revenue run rate grew 29% Q/Q to $2.2B.
- Cloud data services ARR rose 167% Y/Y to $72M.
- Cash used by operations totaled $53M compared to the $165M generated in last year's quarter.
- NTAP ended the quarter with $3B in cash and equivalents.
- Earnings calls starts at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.
- Press release.