AXA SA closes secondary offering of AXA Equitable shares.

AXA Equitable Holdings' (NYSE:EQH) former parent, AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHF), completes a secondary offering of 144M shares of AXA Equitable's stock.

The offering included the sale of 24M of EQH's shares to AXA Equitable at the per-share price paid by the underwriters in the offering.

After the offering, AXA's ownership fell to 10.1% of AXA Equitable stock from its 39.1% stake. AXA's current stake includes up to 43,165,624 shares (or 9.3% of EQH's stock outstanding) that AXA would deliver in May 2021 upon exchange of the mandatorily exchangeable securities that AXA issued concurrently with EQH's IPO.

