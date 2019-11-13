Super League Gaming trims losses with revenue growth

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) more than doubled revenues and trimmed its net loss in Q3 earnings.

Revenues rose 133%, in line with expectations; cost of revenue rose 174%.

Operating expenses ticked up to $4.6M from $3.6M, mainly due to more engineering headcount.

And GAAP net loss declined to $4.4M from $5.0M. Pro forma, net loss was $3.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $2.6M.

Cash at quarter's end was $12.6M, against no outstanding debt.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release