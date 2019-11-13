Disney helps lift Dow, S&P to new record highs

Stocks closed mostly higher, with a big move by Disney helping nudge the S&P 500 and Dow to new all-time closing highs.

Early gains following Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony were largely erased after WSJ reported that U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag over farm purchases.

"We can make the case for the market to go higher, but it's going to be dependent on trade," says D.A. Davidson's James Ragan. "It's not surprising that when we get more negative headlines on trade, the market pauses."

Disney was by far the day's biggest gainer on the S&P and the Dow, surging more than 7% after saying 10M subscribers signed up for its Disney+ streaming service on the first day.

Disney and continued strength in Apple helped lift the S&& communication services (+0.4%) and information technology (+0.3%) sectors, but the biggest gains came in the defensive-oriented utilities (+1.5%), real estate (+1.1%) and consumer staples (+0.9%) groups.

On the flip side, financials (-0.6%), energy (-0.5%), materials (-0.5%), industrials (-0.4%) and consumer discretionary (-0.4%) finished in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices finished higher as part of the day's defensive trade, with the two-year yield dropping 2 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield shedding 4 bps to 1.87%.

WTI December crude oil closed +0.4% to $57.08/bbl.