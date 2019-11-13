Beazer Homes Q4 hurt by inventory impairments, abandonments

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) Q4 net income from continuing operations of $2.5M, or 8 cents per share, fell from $60.5M, or $1.83 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company also names its CEO, Allan P. Merrill, to succeed Stephen Zelnak as chairman when Zelnak retires in early February 2020.

Q4 homebuilding revenue of $773.0M falls short of the $777.6M consensus estimate and increased 1.5% Y/Y.

Q4 homebuilding gross margin, excluding impairments, abandonments, and amortized interest was 19.9%, down 170 basis points from the year-ago period due to softer demand for new homes in many of its markets during H1 FY2019.

The current quarter includes inventory impairments and abandonments of $148.6M vs. $6.5M a year ago.

Q4 also includes a $25.5M loss on debt extinguishment vs $1.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 new new orders increased 12% Y/Y to 1,458, exceeding its expectations; average community count rose 3.7% to 168.

Q4 cancellation rate of 16.3% fell 520 basis points from a year earlier.

Backlog of homes at Sept. 30, 2019 increased to 1,708 homes, with a value of $665.1M, vs. 1,632, or $628.0M value, at the same time last year; average selling price of homes in backlog of $389.4K, up 1.2% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Beazer Homes EPS of $0.08 (Nov. 13)