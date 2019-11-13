Lantronix reaps revenue gains from Maestro acquisition

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) topped expectations by breaking even in its fiscal Q1, with revenues rebounding heavily from Q4.

Revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $12.74M; they were up 25% from the prior quarter, reflecting its acquisition of Maestro Wireless.

GAAP gross margin was 48.6%.

And GAAP EPS was -$0.11 (reflecting costs tied to acquiring Maestro); non-GAAP EPS dropped to $0.00 from a year-ago $0.04 and last quarter's $0.03.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $12.5M-$13.5M and EPS of $0.02-$0.06.

For the full year, it continues to expect revenue growth of 15% and EPS growth of 30% for current business; assuming it closes the acquisition of Intrinsyc by January, it would expect revenue growth of 25% and EPS growth of 35%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release