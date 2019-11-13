Edison reaches $360M in settlements to cover fire claims

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announces $360M in agreements in principle to settle wildfire claims from 23 California cities, counties and special districts.

SoCal Edison will pay $150M toward damages alleged to have been caused by the 2017 Thomas and Koenigstein fires and 2018 Montecito debris flows, and $210M allocated to the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

These settlements apply to damages claimed by the public entities only and do not affect the claims of individuals or businesses impacted by the fires and debris flows.