Gladstone Capital Q4 NAV loses a penny Q/Q

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) fiscal Q4 net investment income per share of 21 cents matches the average analyst estimate and is unchanged vs. fiscal Q3.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 of $12.72M slips 1.3% from $12.89M in Q3

Net asset value per share of $8.22 at Sept. 30, 2019 slips a penny from $8.23 at June 30, 2019.

Invested $13.0M in one new portfolio company and $11.7M in existing portfolio companies during the quarter and received $28.8M in repayments and net proceeds, including the exit of its investment in Alloy Die Casting, which resulted in success fee income of $0.8M.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $5.4M, or 18 cents per share, vs. $8.9M, or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Conference call on Nov. 14 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Gladstone Capital NII in-line, beats on total investment income (Nov. 13)