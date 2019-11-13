Arbor Realty closes 12th collateralized securitization vehicle

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) closes a $635M commercial real estate mortgage securitization, issuing $534M of investment-grade rated notes and retaining subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of ~$101M.

The $635M of collateral includes ~$124M of additional capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the securitization.

Plans to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses, and to fund future loans and investments.

Notes have an initial weighted average spread of ~150 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The facility has a three-year replenishment period that allows principal proceeds from repayments of the portfolio assets to be reinvested in qualifying replacement assets, subject to certain conditions.

Arbor intends to own the portfolio of real estate-related assets through the vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the securitization on its balance sheet as a financing.