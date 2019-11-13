Netflix, Nickelodeon team up on content deal

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Nickelodeon (VIA, VIAB) have announced a deal to make original films and series based on Nick's child-friendly character library, including completely new characters.

The overall deal is worth more than $200M to Nickelodeon, The New York Times says.

That includes a spin-off of key hit SpongeBob SquarePants -- a music-based project centered on character Squidward.

The deal's got interesting timing coming a day after the launch of Disney Plus, the Mouse House's shot across Netflix's bow on child-friendly programming. Disney said today its service already has 10M subscribers.

And HBO Max (NYSE:T) has a deal with Sesame Street where it will house most of the show's five-decade library.