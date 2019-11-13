Tetra Tech slips after earnings as full-year sales guidance comes in light

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) -2.7% after-hours following better than expected FQ4 earnings and a 14% Y/Y rise in net revenues to $640M, although FY 2020 revenue guidance comes in at the low end of analyst estimates.

TTEK says record orders received in Q4 drove backlog up 16% Y/Y to a record $3.1B.

For the full year, TTEK says it achieved record high annual revenue, EPS, backlog and cash generated from operations.

TTEK issues in-line guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $0.75-$0.80 vs. $0.78 analyst consensus estimate, on adjusted revenues of $600M-$640M vs. $623M consensus.

For FY 2020, TTEK forecasts EPS of $3.35-$3.55 vs. $3.42 consensus, on adjusted revenues of $2.4B-$2.6B vs. $2.6B consensus.