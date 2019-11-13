Park Hotels and its partners sell Conrad Dublin for ~$128M

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and its joint venture partners close on the sale of their interests in the company that owns the 192-room Conrad Dublin hotel located in Dublin, Ireland, for €116.4M.

The transaction reduces Park's international exposure as well as ownership in joint venture interests and is the beginning of a series of asset sales to reduce leverage in the near term.

The gross proceeds equate to ~$128M or $667K per key.

Park's pro rata share of gross proceeds is ~$61M.

Sale price represents a 3.9% capitalization rate on the hotel’s projected 2019 net operating income, or 22.1x the hotel’s projected 2019 EBITDA.