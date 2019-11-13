U.S. crude supply fell 541K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 541K barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 8.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.3M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 887K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.2M barrels.

Energy Information Data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 1M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

December WTI crude recently was $57.45/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $57.12/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, USOD, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX