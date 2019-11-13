BHP taps Henry as new CEO for start of 2020

BHP says it selected company veteran Mike Henry to replace Andrew Mackenzie as the company's new CEO at the start of next year.

BHP says Mackenzie will step down from as CEO and executive director on Dec. 31 and retire on June 30; Henry will take over beginning Jan. 1.

Henry joined BHP in 2003, as part of his 30 years' experience in the global mining and petroleum industry; in 2016, he was appointed to his current role as president of the Australian minerals division, which includes most of the company's iron ore operations and the Olympic Dam uranium-copper mine.