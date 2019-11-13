Pacific Coast Royal Trust issues termination warning

Pacific Coast Royal Trust (NYSE:ROYT) -45.8% after-hours upon release of an SEC filing that indicates the trust will terminate if the annual cash received from net profits interest and royalty interest total less than $2M for each of any two consecutive calendar years.

ROYT sponsor Pacific Coast Energy Co. says its current undiscounted estimate of total future amount of plugging and abandonment costs attributable to the trust totals $56.7M; PCEC has the right to deduct all costs accrued for future plugging and abandonment of any well or facility.

Also, ROYT says it is unable to file its 10-Q report for the Sept. 30 quarter on time since it has not yet appointed a new independent registered public accounting firm.