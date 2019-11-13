ProPetro identifies accounting weaknesses; Q3 results beat estimates

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) says its internal investigation uncovered material weaknesses in its financial controls and an undisclosed related-party transaction with its former chief accountant, according to an SEC filing.

PUMP also confirms earlier reports that the SEC has opened an investigation of its financial disclosures and reporting.

The company also says it is unable to file its Q2 and Q3 reports to the SEC before Dec. 31 due to the continuing probe, but its internal review has not found anything requiring restatements of its balance sheet, statement of operations, shareholders equity or statements of cash flow.