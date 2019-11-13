United Airlines seeing higher operating costs from MAX grounding, CFO says

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has been hit with a double-digit increase in operating costs on certain routes because of the continued grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets, CFO Gary Laderman tells WSJ.

UAL's capacity growth forecasts have been partially upended by the grounding, Laderman says. "We are not hitting that number, and there are routes that we cannot fly because of this. And Boeing is aware," saying the company is in conversations with Boeing about potential compensation.

United expects to cancel 75 flights a day in December, which would result in ~2,300 canceled flights for the month, and has several routes using Boeing's 757-200 - a plane that is more expensive to operate in terms of fuel and maintenance - as a temporary substitute for the MAX.

Laderman says United will resolve the issues with Boeing once the full impact of the 737 MAX grounding on its balance sheet is known, but the airline has more than $5B of cash reserves, "so we don't have to rush into anything."