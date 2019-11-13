Occidental will not hit asset sales target without 'fire sale,' Icahn says

Carl Icahn says Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) cannot achieve its new target for assets sales without a "fire sale" that includes its Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) pipeline system.

OXY CEO Vicki Hollub said earlier today that she was "highly confident" the company would exceed the upper end of its $10B-$15B asset sale plan by the middle of 2020 - which would be six months ahead of schedule - but Icahn disagrees, telling Bloomberg that Hollub's new sales target and promise of dividend growth "clearly takes stockholders and the market for fools."

Icahn thinks Hollub assumed WES was worth more than $15B because that's the valuation she paid for it, saying "She certainly didn’t do her homework when she bought it from Anadarko."

Icahn said last week he was planning to launch a proxy fight at OXY; he has argued that the $37B takeover of Anadarko Petroleum, which did not go before a shareholder vote, has placed the company's financial future, including its dividend, at risk if oil prices falter.