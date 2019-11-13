Sinopec plans 100-barge fleet to ship cleaner marine fuel - Reuters

China's Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) plans to build a fleet of 100 barges over the next three years to supply marine fuel compliant with new global emission standards, Reuters reports.

In what would be one of the company's biggest shipping investments, SNP reportedly wants to become a top regional supplier of very low sulfur fuel oil, which is an option for shipowners when they are required in January to switch to fuel that contains 0.5% sulfur from the current 3.5% under a mandate by the International Maritime Organization.

The fleet would include new orders of 50 vessels of 8K-10K dwt, each at a cost of ~4B yuan ($572M), and chartering another 50 smaller vessels of 3K-4K dwt each, according to the report, which quotes an unnamed Chinese shipping executive.