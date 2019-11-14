U.S. raises oil production outlook while shale execs see slowdown

  • U.S. crude oil production will grow more than expected in 2019 and 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, contradicting warnings from some U.S. shale producers of a coming slowdown in growth.
  • The EIA forecasts U.S. oil production to rise to 12.29M bbl/day for 2019, 30K more than it expected last month, and to increase by an additional 1M bbl/day to 13.29M bbl/day in 2020, 90K more than forecast a month ago.
  • The report comes as a surprise given signs that companies are cutting back spending to focus on shareholder returns rather than keep burning through cash.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO CEO Scott Sheffield has been particularly outspoken in saying he expects the Permian Basin to "slow down significantly" over the next several years.
  • Calling the International Energy Agency "too optimistic" on U.S. shale, Sheffield tells Bloomberg he doubts that U.S. oil production will meet the latest growth forecasts.
  • ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, USOD, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX
